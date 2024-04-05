IN PHOTOS: Juan Soto's custom LED cleats declare love of NY ahead of Yankee Stadium opener

The New York Yankees are playing the Toronto Blue Jays at the time of writing. Ahead of the exciting matchup, images of Juan Soto's cleats made the rounds online. These are not exactly normal cleats, but then this is not a normal game.

The franchise is playing its first game of the 2024 season at Yankee Stadium, and this is Soto's MLB debut with the team on their hallowed ground. With that in mind, Soto went the extra mile, and his custom-made cleats have flashing LED lights and "SOTO ❤️ NY" written on the sole. Take a look:

These cleats, though, need to be seen with their lights on, and Talkin' Yanks uploaded a video of them flashing. Completing the clip was the timeless classic, "New York, New York," playing in the background:

Juan Soto is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and considering his talents, the Yankees will be doing everything possible to keep him. Given his proclaimed love of New York, there's room for optimism for the fanbase.

Juan Soto and the Yankees looking to go 7-1 after earthquake hits Northeast

The New York Yankees entered the season as World Series hopefuls. While they wear that tag most seasons, in 2024 they look for real. The 6-1 Yankees are facing the 3-4 Blue Jays, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays got hit hard in those losses, losing the first game of the series 10-0 before succumbing to an 8-0 defeat on Thursday.

As for NY, they were hoping to capitalize on any uncertainty from Toronto, but on Friday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast. Unfazed Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters (via ESPN):

“I grew up in these things. I thought it was the sound system, actually. Then, I’m like, ‘No that wasn’t the sound system.’ I felt that. Just vibration under my feet.

"I’m used to it.’’

Luckily, the earthquake was not felt too strongly by the team, who are 0-0 against the Blue Jays at the time of writing. It will be interesting to see if Juan Soto can help the team win their home opener.

