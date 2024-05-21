In Photos: Justin Verlander's better half Kate Upton turns heads with a date in blue backless dress at Sports Illustrated event

Last week, Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024, which celebrates the magazine's 60th anniversary. This is the fourth time the supermodel has featured on the cover of a legendary magazine, after doing so in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

This year's edition will also see Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King featured on the cover. Following the successful launch of the magazine's 2024 edition, Kate Upton has been attending success parties for Sports Illustrated with her fellow peers.

On Tuesday, Upton shared a photo with Yu Tsai on social media. Verlander's wife donned a blue backless dress, while Tsai was in a skin-tone outfit.

"Last night of @si_swimsuit celebrations with my date @yutsai88," she wrote in the caption.

Tsai captured Kate Upton in Mexico for the cover of the 60th anniversary edition, according to si.com. She wore a Normaillot red swimsuit for the shoot.

Kate Upton shares empowering legacy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit over the years

During the week of the launch of SI's 2024 edition, Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady appeared on the CBS morning show, where she was given the first look at the magazine.

During the show, Upton discussed the way the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has evolved over the years, empowering all women, irrespective of their looks, size and character.

"Yeah, being confident in our body, no matter what you look like and knowing that you deserve to be there," Upton told CBS.

"You have your voice, matters, and you can empower yourself by being confident. You can be everything: smart, beautiful. Yes, you can be confident like everybody."

Kate Upton applauded MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Editor in Chief, for empowering the legacy of all women through the legendary magazine.

"I feel like when this magazine first came around, it wanted to put everyone in a box. Yeah, MJ really took this magazine and made it empowering for all women."

According to Hulu, Kate Upton will host the streaming service's new fashion-oriented show, "Dress My Tour." The contest will have 11 fashion designers competing and working to prepare outfits for music icons and the prize money for the winner will be $100,000.

