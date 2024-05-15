"It never gets old" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton reacts to her Sports Illustrated 60th-anniversary cover image

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, will once again grace the front page of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary edition, hitting the newsstands on May 17. In a long history with the magazine, Upton first appeared as Rookie of the Year in the 2011 edition and has been featured on the cover three times prior, making this her fourth appearance.

On Tuesday, Upton appeared on the CBS Mornings show, where she was handed the magazine's first Outlook featuring her.

"Yes, it never gets old," Upton told CBS. "And they still find a way to surprise me because I've never seen it you guys, just showed it to you for the first time."

She discussed her association with the magazine and how the swimsuit issue has well-promoted women of all looks, sizes and characters.

"Yeah, being confident in our body, no matter what you look like and knowing that you deserve to be there. You have your voice, matters, and you can empower yourself by being confident. You can be everything: smart, beautiful. Yes, you can be confident like everybody."

Kate Upton further credited MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Editor in Chief, for the evolution of the magazine, which continues to empower the legacy of all women.

"I feel like when this magazine first came around, it wants to put everyone in a box. Yeah, MJ really took this magazine and made it empowering for all women."

The 60th edition's cover will include Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King.

Kate Upton recalls SI being the first to recognize models' names beside their images

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 NYC Launch Event

After a decade-long association with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Kate Upton said being tied to the magazine has helped her modeling career. She mentioned it was the only outlet that put their names beside the photos.

"You know, it was a dream of mine because as a model at the time before social media, Sports Illustrated was the only magazine that put your name next to your photo," Upton told CBS. "That's right, the only way that you could possibly start your own brand or further your brand.

"You have exactly that at Sports Illustrated. ... They do put your name by your photo, but they also give you a platform. Like this media tour, being able to speak about what you're passionate about or causes that matter to you."

Yu Tsai shot Kate Upton in Mexico for the cover of the 60th anniversary edition as per si.com. She donned a Normaillot red swimsuit for the photoshoot.

