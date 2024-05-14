WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton takes fans behind the scenes of Sports Illustrated's 60th anniversary shoot

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, was part of Sports Illustrated's 60th anniversary photoshoot, which will land her on the cover of the 2024 Swimsuit issue. Upton will join Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King as the cover faces for the edition.

Upton's association with the legendary magazine dates back to 2011, when she was bestowed with Rookie of the Years honors. The next year, she was on the front page of the cover, and she repeated the honor again in the 2013 and 2017 issues.

Kate Upton has already teased about her cover, and now she has shared behind the scenes of her photoshoot for the much-anticipated cover. Yu Tsai photographed Upton in Mexico for the cover of the 60th anniversary issue. She wore a Normaillot red swimsuit for the pictorial.

Here's the video:

The 60th anniversary special edition will soon hit the newsstands, but many models who will be featured on it have already teased about their inclusion.

Among sports circles, the few names are Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and former golf professional and media personality Paige Spiranac.

Kate Upton credits MJ Day for the evolution of SI Swimsuit Issue

Kate Upton was joined in by Hunter McGrady on CBS Mornings show, where they discussed their association Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. While at it, they got to see the first-hand look of the edition in which they are on the cover.

On the show, Upton and McGrady discussed the evolution of SI and how it now gives voice to every woman, irrespective of their looks. Upton gave credit to Sports Illustrated Editor-in-Chief MJ Day for making this magazine a platform for women's empowerment.

"Yeah, being confident in our body, no matter what you look like and knowing that you deserve to be there. You have your voice, matters, and you can empower yourself by being confident. You can be everything: smart, beautiful. Yes, you can be confident like everybody," Upton said.

"I feel like when this magazine first came around, it wants to put everyone in a box. Yeah, MJ really took this magazine and made it empowering for all women."

Expand Tweet

This was Upton's fourth time on the cover, and she mentioned it being a pivotal part of her modeling career.

