In Photos: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton dons red swimsuit in headline-grabbing return for Sports Illustrated's 60th anniversary issue

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has a long association with Sports Illustrated, having featured on their front page three times. On the occasion of Sports Illustrated's 60th anniversary issue, Upton, along with Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King, will feature in the cover of the 2024 issue.

Upton has been working with the magazine since 2011, when she earned Rookie of the Year honors from SI. Her first solo cover was in 2012, and followed it up in 2013. She appeared on the flip cover in 2014 and again in 2017, becoming the first model to have multiple covers.

For the 60th anniversary cover, Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. She returned to the magazine's cover in a red swimsuit by Normaillot.

Furthermore, SI is commemorating its 60th anniversary with a trio of covers starring 27 famous SI swimsuit models.

"It's a huge honor": Kate Upton's association culminates into another historic cover

Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady appeared on CBS Mornings, where they got the first look at their covers, which will be unveiled.

Kate Upton opened up about her long association with the magazine and how it has been an honor for her.

“It's such a huge honor,” Upton told PEOPLE. “It really speaks to really where fashion is going and the message that (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s editor in chief) MJ Day wants to put out — women supporting women, showing different body types and having women speak for different things they believe in."

This is a moment of celebration for all the women who have been associated with the magazine since 1964.

“Over the past 60 years we have shattered stereotypes, embraced diversity, and championed inclusivity,” Day said.

"While this year’s issue is a tribute to the recent past, it’s also a reminder of the work we must continue to do. We must remind women to challenge the status quo, to celebrate strength and confidence, and to inspire those around us to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their passions fearlessly.”

The 60th anniversary issue will be available on May 17.

