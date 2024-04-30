"These new K-pop groups just be spawning in at sporting events" - Fans react to Korean boy band NHYPEN throwing first pitch at Mariners game

Three members of ENHYPEN, one of the most popular K-pop boy bands, threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game. Jay, Heeseung, and Ni-Ki were able to step out to the T-Mobile Park mound to deliver strikes.

Jay is a big fan of the Mariners. Ceremonial first pitchers are honors not often bestowed on people, but being popular and a fan, like Jay and ENHYPEN, has its perks.

Fans loved seeing the boy band present. One did remark on how common K-pop is at sporting events, but the comments were filled with support.

One of the most popular up and coming bands had plenty of comments directed to them.

Seattle Mariners out to early AL West lead

If someone said the Seattle Mariners would currently be 16-13 at the beginning of the season, that might not prompt a round of applause. However, if one said they'd be winning the division, any fan would take it. It's a surprise, though.

The AL West was supposed to be one of baseball's best divisions. The Mariners just missed out on making the playoffs last year, but they play in a division with the defending World Series champions and the Houston Astros.

And yet, Seattle is ahead of both of them. They lead the Texas Rangers by a game, and the Astros, astonishingly, are in last place. In a division with the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels, the Astros are bringing up the rear.

The Mariners aren't getting much out of Julio Rodriguez, which makes this divisional order even more shocking. They've been lacking his typical prowess, with an 88 wRC+ and 0.5 fWAR thus far. Cal Raleigh is undoubtedly their best player.

Julio Rodriguez has gotten off to a slow start in 2024

The pitching staff has been great. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo have pitched well so far, all having 0.8 fWAR or more. All of this puts them in the pole position for now and Fangraphs gives them a 61.8% chance of making the playoffs after failing to do so in 2023.

