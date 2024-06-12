In Photos: K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's DK shows undying love for baseball in Dodgers Shohei Ohtani jersey

DK is one of the members of the thirteen-member popular K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. While the group is popular among the masses for their singing, rapping, and dancing skills, DK has another huge passion: baseball.
On Sunday, the MLB posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which DK can be seen rocking a Shohei Ohtani jersey.
"DK, from global K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN, loves baseball. His childhood dream was to become a baseball player," MLB wrote as the caption of the post.
They added:
"Who wants to see him throw out a first pitch at a MLB game?"
DK's, whose real name is Lee Seokmin, posts on Instagram from time to time about his love and passion for baseball. Recently, he was also spotted wearing the Shohei Ohtani jersey during the band's concert on May 19 in Osaka, Japan.
SEVENTEEN has 13 members: Mingyu, Yoon Jeonghan, Wonwoo, The8, Wen Junhui, Hoshi, Joshua, Woozi, DK, S.Coups, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino. Pledis Entertainment Group founded and maintains the band.
The Kpop mania during the MLB Seoul series
The Seoul series was a two-game series played in March 2024. This was a part of the MLB World Tour series and was played by the teams the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Skydome in Seoul.
Before the match, there were performances from various K-pop celebrities. The K-pop girl group aespa performed before Ohtani’s first match with the Dodgers. The group is managed by SM Entertainment Co. and they boast 13 million followers on social media.
The events on the second day of the series included a performance from another K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE and the National Anthem of both Korea and the US sung by a male artist Baekhyun.
