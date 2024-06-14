In Photos: Lance Lynn's wife Dymin indulges in ballpark treats while watching star Cardinals pitcher at Busch Stadium

Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin Lynn, indulged in zesty ballpark food while sitting in the family press box, overlooking Lance's latest start in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Thursday. She had a pretty decent spread in front of her, which involved nachos, chicken tenders and ballpark pretzels.

Take a look at some of the snapshots from the story shared on Instagram

Screenshots from Dymin Lynn's story on Instagram

Lance Lynn dated Dymin for three years before tying the knot with her. The couple exchanged vows on January 18, 2020.

Lance and Dymin Lynn share three kids: two daughters and a son. Moreover, Lance's oldest daughter, Mia, is with her first wife, Lauren Grill, who is a former collegiate ballplayer with the Ole Miss Rebels softball team.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lively Michael Lynn, in February 2019. Their second child, also a daughter, was born in October 2020, and they named her Rumer Elizabeth Lynn. The couple's youngest child, a son named Judge Ryder Lynn, was born in October 2022.

Dymin shared what she loves about gamedays in baseball besides cheering for Lance Lynn

In a Q&A session on her Instagram story, when Dymin was asked what she liked about the sport of baseball, she responded by saying:

"Yes, there are actually a lot of things that I like about baseball thank you very much. I like my husband. ... Sometimes, I like baseball pants, I like margaritas, I definitely like Nachos. I like meeting new people, I like meeting fans, I like Jomboy, he's cool.

"On a real note I really like the inner-workings of baseball that people don't really pay attention to because they don't get to see but that's very interesting. So yea, I am not a baseball hater."

Screenshot from D. Lynn's story on Instagram

D. Lynn is a blog writer by profession and graduated with a degree in journalism, specializing in television, from Columbia University. She shares her personal stories and motivational anecdotes on her distinguished blog titled 'Dymin in the Rough.' The family of six resides in St. Louis.

Pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals this season, Lance Lynn has gone 2-3, posting a 3.75 ERA.

