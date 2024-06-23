In Photos: Livvy Dunne sports custom 'Skenes Jones' T-shirt to cheer on boyfriend Paul Skenes at PNC Park

Social media influencer, and the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne went to the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Saturday at PNC Park. The Pirates tied the series with a close 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, they lost Sunday’s game 3-1 and lost the series.

Dunne attended Saturday’s game with a custom-designed T-shirt, featuring her boyfriend and Jared Jones, one of the Pirates’ young pitching prospects. The “Pittsburg Pirates Paul Skenes and Jared Jones ‘24 Presidential Shirt” was produced by Baseball Dugout LLC, and it went viral after Dunne posted snaps of her on Snapchat.

“Todays shirt,” she shared on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Oliva Dunne introducing her custom-designed t-shirt (Image Courtesy: Livvy Dunne / Snapchat)

After the game, she posted another photo of her wearing that blackish T-shirt with the names of both of the Pirates pitchers highlighted in golden color. Her sunglasses and short jeans completed the eye-catching look.

Trending

Dunne also shared the moment when she found Skenes in the Pirates dugout during the game.

Paul Skenes enjoyed a relaxing fishing date with his partner Olivia Dunne

After posting a 2.29 ERA in 39.1 innings in his seven starts, Paul Skenes decided to spend some time off-field with his girlfriend from his college days, Livvy Dunne. The couple spent leisure and stress-free time by the Monongahela River, with their pup Roux joining them on the trip.

Dunne shared her first-time fishing experience on Instagram, with a candid photo of Skenes enjoying his off-day.

Skenes and Dunne enjoying a relaxing day together (Image Courtesy: Marca)

Skenes is the first pitcher to make his debut this season as MLB’s No. 1 overall draft pick since Stephen Strasburg made his in 2010 for the Washington Nationals. He was well-known to the sports media before making it to the big leagues.

Skenes was one of the best pitchers at LSU and played a key role in leading the team to victory in the College championship. Part of his fame also comes from being the boyfriend of popular social media figure Dunne.

So far, Skenes has been living up to expectations. However, the Pirates are in third place in the NL Central with a 37-40 record, and there is much room for improvement.