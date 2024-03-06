In Photos: Marlins-Cardinals set 2026 debut for $108,000,000 Roger Dean Chevrolet stadium upgrade

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, which serves as a spring training home for the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals, is up for an upgrade worth $108 million.

However, Fish on First reported that the renovation has been delayed again, and the new revision date for the completion of the upgrade is before the start of the 2026 spring training.

The work has been delayed for a year and will now start after the conclusion of the 2025 spring training. The change in the construction schedule was approved on Tuesday (Mar. 5) by the Jupiter Town Council.

The upgrade was slated to start at the conclusion of 2024 spring training, but it has now been delayed. Fish on First also released the latest renderings, which include two clubhouses, one each for the Marlins and the Cardinals, respectively.

The new construction plan ensures that both major league teams don't need to find a temporary location for a season.

“It's a reduction of the disruption of baseball with the teams. It keeps the teams here in Jupiter,’’ said Kirk Bauer, director of sports for Fawley Bryant Architecture.

“The big difference is we are keeping the existing clubhouses intact and we are doing two phases of renovations of the existing structures instead of demolishing them entirely,’’ he said.

“We are building both teams a new player development building which houses strength and conditioning, athletic training and other athletic functions that we have taken out of the clubhouse and placed in those new structures.’’

How will the Marlins-Cardinals spring training facility look like in 2026?

The new $108 million upgrade will see the following new features:

The Marlins' 32,350-square-foot clubhouse will undergo renovations totaling about 13,600 square feet. They will also receive a new 12,506-square-foot player development complex.

The Cardinals' 31,310-square-foot clubhouse will be remodeled to the extent of about 14,000 square feet. They will also receive a 13,320-square-foot player development building.

The bullpens, which were previously positioned behind the outfield wall, are now on the field outside the left and right field lines.

New female and male umpire locker rooms were added.

Two stadium refreshment stands were transformed into modern grab-and-go areas.

A new premium group area is on the third base side, complete with an elevated hospitality bar.

A new 3,000-square-foot team store.

Upgraded press box seating, new press box windows, and press dining enhancements.

Moreover, among the variations in the new plans is a two-story fan zone with 300 seats in an open area. In the initial plan, the fan zone was proposed as an extension of the seating area.

Fans of the Marlins and Cardinals will now have a great complex to enjoy spring training games.

