In Photos: Max Scherzer's $5,000,000 lavish Long Island residence featuring saltwater pool and landscaped gardens

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer doesn't only excel on the baseball mound but has also made a splash in the world of real estate with his newly purchased Long Island home. The lavish residence is located in Brookville, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania.

As reported by the New York Post, Max Scherzer and his wife Erica are awaiting the closure of the sale, which is expected to be in the range of $5 million to $5.3 million, slightly below the property's initial asking price of $5.4 million.

The purchase comes less than a year after the three-time Cy Young winner signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets.

The luxurious residence consists of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample space for the Scherzer family to enjoy their days in comfort and style. Scherzer and his family are expected to move in later this year.

The house also includes white oak flooring, an open-concept dining room, two primary suites, and exquisite millwork and moldings. There's also a media room, a spacious office for work and study, a game room for recreation, and a kitchen furnished with high-end Wolf and Gaggeneau appliances, catering to the culinary desires of the Scherzer family.

Source: Daniel Gale SIR

Apart from this, the 38-year-old also purchased a luxurious Jupiter, Florida, estate for a whopping $15 million in 2020. The waterfront home spans over 7,770 sq. feet, consisting of five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Max Scherzer to start World Series Game 3

The former champion is all set to start Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, and the Rangers would like to make a strong comeback after a lackluster Game 2.

Earlier this year, Max Scherzer was with the Mets but was traded midway through the season. With the Rangers, he has a 3-2 record with an ERA of 3.20 and 53 strikeouts in eight starts.

In the ongoing postseason, Scherzer hasn't lived up to expectations. He is 0-1 with an ERA of 9.45 and six strikeouts in two appearances.