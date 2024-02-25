In Photos: MLB's spring training uniform causes massive stir with hilarious see-through pants ft. Shohei Ohtani, Casey Schmitt & more

There is just no escaping the newly minted-MLB uniforms. From top to bottom, it has been the subject of ridicule from fans far and wide, as the initial collaboration between Nike and Fanatics produced a poorly executed outcome, per fans.

Called the Nike "Vapor Premier," the jerseys were designed by the sports apparel juggernauts in collaboration with Fanatics. However, due to the odd-looking and thin end product of the kits, both sportswear brands are facing backlash and never-ending jokes on social media platforms.

Not even the glory of the Yankee pinstripes saved the All-Star and newcomer Juan Soto.

Juan Soto in the famous pinstripes

As for San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt, well, we'll let you decide. (Warning: NSFW)

Wearing the see-through pants certainly didn't dampen the spirits of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who can be seen still cracking some jokes after sporting the poorly-made pants.

Another newcomer to the team, Cleveland's Scott Barlow, couldn't escape the teasing from the fans as he was spotted wearing the new threads.

MLB players and fans hit back

After being defended by Commissioner Rob Manfred, a majority of players and fans alike have made it clear that they won't stand for the poorly executed uniforms from Nike and Fanatics.

This is a far cry from the relationship that the fans and athletes had with the previous jersey maker, Majestic. During the sports attire maker's tenure with the league, baseball jerseys were touted as one of the best and cleanest-looking uniforms in all of sports.

Following the debacle, MLBPA official Bruce Mayer made a statement that the players' association is actively participating in feedback and is communicating it to the MLB. A meaningful action and response, though, have yet to be seen from league officials.

