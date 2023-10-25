In Photos: Mookie Betts $10,000,000 lavish mansion equipped with indoor basketball court

The professional outfielder, Mookie Betts, now owns a lavish abode in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood. The 31-year-old player purchased the 9,415-square-foot residence in October 2020 for $7.6 million from UCLA football team coach Chip Kelly, who first bought it for $7 million. The house is now priced at $10 million.

Built in 2018, the mansion’s traditional design exudes elegance and comfort. It features nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with a two-story guest house that’s equipped with an additional pair of bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen.

Mookie Betts’ lavish mansion welcomes its visitors with the view of a double-height foyer, a skylight and a winding staircase. The outdoors delights its visitors with a large infinity pool inset with a spa and a sunken fire pit lounge space.

Designed in an almost half-acre area, the lavish house’s highlight remains the indoor court that features its own bathroom, a small kitchenette and sports facilities like a basketball court and a gym.

Mookie Betts’ well-equipped and well-decorated house has something for everyone, including a movie theatre, an office, laundry rooms and a lot more to ensure luxury and comfort.

Source: clutchpoints.com

Mookie Betts’ net worth

Mookie Betts's net worth is estimated to be $60 million as of 2023. Mookie is an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has a decorated career in the MLB.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, he had won prestigious titles like the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and World Series in the same season with the Boston Red Sox. He has also earned six All-Star appearances, one AL MVP, six Gold Glove Awards and two World Series championships.

The 31-year-old player’s 12-year contract extension worth $365 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers has also contributed to his wealth.

Apart from his earnings from baseball, Mookie Betts also makes a good sum from endorsing brands across industries like Oakley, Adidas, Body Armour and more.

The star player is also a passionate investor. He has carefully built a diverse portfolio by strategically investing in businesses with the potential to rise.