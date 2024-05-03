IN PHOTOS: Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman rock the Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala with their better halves

Former MVP duo Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman attended the eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. They were accompanied by their better halves for the event.

Mookie was with his wife, Brianna Betts, while Freeman was accompanied by Chelsea. The couples turned heads on the red carpet, with Betts wearing an all-grey ensemble, perfectly complemented by Brianna's chic black outfit. Freeman wore a classic navy blue two-piece suit over a white shirt, which looked flawless beside Chelsea's black ensemble.

The Dodgers' social media channel shared snippets of the couples from the event:

Mookie and Brianna tied the knot in December 2021 and are parents to two children: a daughter named Kynlee Ivory, born in 2018, and a son named Kaj Lynn Betts, born last year.

The Freemans, on the other hand, married in Nov. 2014. They have three sons: Charlie born in 2016, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner, who were born two months apart in 2020 and 2021 via surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy.

Freddie Freeman picks Jason Heyward for a hilarious zombie apocalypse question

Many Dodgers players, coaching staff, and members of the front office and ownership attended the annual Blue Diamond Gala. As the players made their way through the red carpet, they were asked a hilarious question: Which teammate would they want by their side in the event of a zombie apocalypse?

Freddie Freeman didn't hesitate to name his 'best friend' Jason Heyward as his choice.

"I would always choose Jason just because he's my best friend," Freeman said (at 0:32 in the video below). "I don't know what he would be able to do. I say I just choose Jason and we go down together."

Other players also answered the question. Shohei Ohtani picked Tyler Glasnow for his big stature and his hard-throwing abilities. Catcher Will Smith chose flame thrower pitcher Brusdar Graterol, adding, "He's big, scary, and you want him on your side." Walker Buehler and Max Muncy also chose Graterol for the same reason.

When the question was directed at Graterol himself, he picked Miguel Rojas to survive the zombie event. Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto placed his trust in Shotime. Austin Barnes chose Dustin May when asked.

Who do you think will be an ideal teammate amid a zombie outbreak? Let us know in the comments section.

