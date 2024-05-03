Watch: Dodgers stars select ideal teammate to survive zombie apocalypse ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and more 

Los Angeles Dodgers stars including Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman engaged in a one-of-a-kind conversation where they were asked which one of their fellow teammates would survive a zombie apocalypse.

On the occasion of the Dodgers' eighth annual gala hosted on Thursday at Dodger Stadium by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, many players, while making their way through the carpet, were asked these questions.

Starting with Ohtani, the two-way star picked Tyler Glasnow to survive the apocalypse. He mentioned Glasnow as a "tall being and throwing hard" that could help him survive the zombie event. Catcher Will Smith picked hard-throwing pitcher Brusdar Graterol, saying, "He's big, he's scary, and you want him on your side." Walker Buehler and Max Muncy also picked Graterol for the same reason.

Graterol placed his trust in Miguel Rojas. Teoscar Hernandez picked Kike Hernandez for the apocalypse event, saying he would give him good company. As far as first baseman Freddie Freeman was concerned, he picked his best friend, Jason Heyward.

As expected, Yoshinobu Yamamoto picked his Japan-native teammate Shohei Ohtani for the occasion. Catcher Austin Barnes picked Dustin May because he feels he has "gangster" vibes.

Watch the video here:

All in all, Brusadar Graterol was the most popular choice among many peers.

Ed Sheeran to perform at Dodgers 8th annual gala

The renowned pop star is set to grace the stage at the Dodgers' eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. The annual event saw attendance from players, coaching staff, front office administration and ownership of the club. Moreover, the event will be hosted by Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson:

“As we look forward, the gala underscores our unwavering commitment to serving Los Angeles, ensuring that as long as there is need, our ownership group will be here to support,” Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter said.

“We welcome Ed Sheeran to a family of past Blue Diamond Gala performers whose artistry has helped raise vital funds to support Angelenos.”

Last year, Usher performed at the annual event. Sheeran joins an A-list of performers who have performed at the gala. This includes performers such as Usher, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez.

