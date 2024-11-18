In Photos: Padres ace Michael King and wife Sheila soak up Thailand's culture on their romantic getaway in the Southeast Asian country

San Diego Padres ace Michael King was a bright spot for the team in the 2024 season. After the end of the season, King is now enjoying quality time with his wife Sheila. The couple are now in Thailand, which has become a romantic getaway for MLB couples.

In his latest Instagram post, King shared snippets of his adventures in Thailand with his wife. The couple visited Buddhist religious locations, the Maeklong Railway Market and other places.

See where the Padres ace and his better half traveled below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Michael King married Sheila Hill on Dec. 16, 2023. The couple met when they attended Boston College. However, they only started dating after King began playing for the New York Yankees.

Incidentally, the pitcher's marriage happened when the Yankees traded him and others to the Padres for Juan Soto. As Soto and King performed well for their respective teams, the trade proved good for the two teams.

King started two games in the postseason, and he didn't give up a run in seven innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series. However, in his second start of the postseason, against the LA Dodgers in the NLDS, he gave up five runs in five innings and lost the game.

Michael King's wife Sheila shares Padres ace playing snooker in Thailand

While traveling around Thailand in rickshaws, boats and trains, Michael King found time to play some billiards, as evidenced by his wife's Instagram story, which he reposted on his account.

IG story of Sheila King

King and his wife seem to play the game regularly.

Sheila was born on Oct. 3, 1996. On her 28th birthday, the Padres ace posted several pictures on his Instagram with the caption:

"28 was memorable!! Happy Birthday Sheils!! I love this life CONTIGO, even if your billiards game never improves…"

Michael and Sheila King also dabble in philanthropic and charitable endeavors. The couple founded the King of the Hill Foundation, which focuses on tackling Type 1 diabetes. Sheila and many of her family members have the disease.

CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge's philanthropic efforts were a motivating factor for King to follow the path. Before their trip to Thailand, King and his wife visited Rady Children’s T1D Clinic to spread awareness about the medical condition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback