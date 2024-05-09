In Photos: Paul Skenes accompanied by girlfriend Olivia Dunne arrive in Pittsburgh ahead of Pirates rising star's first MLB game

Olivia Dunne is gearing up for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The top pitching prospect will make his highly-anticipated debut against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has been electric in the minor leagues this year. Through seven starts in Triple-A, he has only given up three earned runs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Dunne and Skenes traveled together by car to PNC Park on Thursday. The LSU gymnast kept everyone updated through photos on her Instagram story.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

The couple made it to PNC Park, Skenes' new home. He is the most-hyped pitcher the organization has seen since they selected Gerrit Cole with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft.

What to expect from Paul Skenes as he makes his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Image via USA Today)

Paul Skenes is one of the most highly-anticipated pitching prospects the league has seen in some time. When he takes the mound on Saturday against the Cubs, there is no denying fans from everywhere will be tuning in.

So what makes Skenes so special? Well, there is a lot, but first and foremost, is his electric fastball. Skene relies heavily on his four-seam fastball which he regularly tops over 100 mph, blowing it by hitters.

Expand Tweet

Skenes pairs a nasty slider with his high-velocity fastball that keeps hitters on their toes. However, the most interesting pitch he throws is his "splinker." This is a splitter-sinker hybrid that he has recently started to develop. Occasionally, he will mix in a changeup or a curveball against lefties.

Given how some of the other Pirates pitchers have looked this season like Mitch Keller and Jared Jones, Pittsburgh is starting to build something special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback