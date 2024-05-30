Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is spending leisure time south of the border in Mexico. In the last two months, Dunne has been engulfed with various commitments.

That started with representing the LSU gymnastics team at the NCAA championship, which the Tigers won, and then featuring in the Sports Illustrated 60th-anniversary issue. She also made time to attend Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates games at PNC Park while keeping up with promotional activities for the legendary magazine.

On Thursday, Dunne posted photos from Mexico, where she has been since the weekend with her sister, Julz Dunne. She wore bohemian-style attire over white pants and shared the mirror selfie with the outfit on social media. She also shared a picture of a Mexican dish at a family dinner.

While she enjoyed the Mexican getaway, she mentioned this being her last day there.

A few days ago, Dunne shared snaps of her enjoying her time in Los Cabos, where she learned to fish, took a sunbath and also rode horses near the seashore.

Olivia Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' birthday ahead of his start in Detroit

On Wednesday, Dunne celebrated Paul Skenes' 22nd birthday with an adorable throwback post from his MLB debut in PNC Park.

"Happy Birthday [Heart Emjoi]," Dunne wrote.

She followed it up with another snap where Skenes held a restaurant menu from Indianapolis' famous St. Elmo's Steakhouse.

A few hours later, Paul Skenes was on the mound to take on the Detroit Tigers. This was another quality start from Skenes, who allowed only two earned runs over three hits in six innings while fanning nine hitters in a 10-2 2in.

Despite the quality start, Skenes' ERA rose from 2.25 to 2.45.

Paul Skenes, who won the national championship at LSU last season, has had a phenomenal first four games in his rookie year. Analysts are already singing his praises, and his stuff is there for everyone to see.

With Dunne completing her Mexico getaway, she is expected to be at PNC Park once again whenever Skenes next takes the mound.

