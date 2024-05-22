In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne returns to Pittsburgh for third big league start against Giants

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was recently featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 edition, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the legendary publication. She was busy last week, celebrating the magazine's successful parties and promotional parties. Following all the promotional events related to SI, she's heading back to Pittsburgh to be with her boyfriend to attend his games.

On Tuesday, the LSU gymnast shared a snap, decked in white overs complementing her blue jeans and a handbag in the mirror selfie. She also wore a Pittsburgh Pirates cap and tagged PNC Park, indicating her support for Paul Skenes' club.

"Back in the BURGH!!" she wrote in the story.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne expected to be there to support Paul Skenes in PNC Park

Paul Skenes is expected to take the mound for his third big league start against the San Francisco Giants scheduled for Thursday at PNC Park. As Olivia Dunne has arrived in Pittsburgh, she's expected to be in the PNC Park suites for the game.

She attended Skenes' debut game in Pittsburgh, but due to promotional activities, missed his second start against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field.

In his maiden start, Paul Skenes looked rusty, allowing three earned runs in four innings of work. However, he fared better a week later in Wrigley Field against the same opponents. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing no hits and only one walk while besting his career high with 11 strikeouts.

Overall, in 10.0 innings across two starts, Skenes sports a 2.70 ERA with a 1-0 record.

"It's really tough to compete without fastball execution, no matter who you are," Skenes said about his last start. "It was a lot better today, something I could lean on a little bit more than last week."

Skenes has lived up to expectations, and each of his starts are getting traction from analysts and hitters.

Skenes and Olivia Dunne are enjoying a successful year. Skenes made his MLB debut earlier this month, while Dunne is fresh off winning the NCAA championship in Fort Worth in April.

