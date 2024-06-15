In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks red bikini top & braided hair to beat the New Jersey heat

Social media sensation and college gymnast Olivia Dunne found the perfect way to cool off during the sweltering New Jersey summer. The 21-year-old LSU gymnast, who is dating top MLB draft pick Paul Skenes, shared photos on Snapchat of her beating the heat in a car.

Dunne took to her Snapchat on Friday to post a series of pictures. She was seen rocking a bright red bikini top, complemented by a braided hairstyle.

Photo: @livvy_gymnast/ Snapchat

Dunne even shared a picture of the lunch she had at the famous Lenny’s Pizza & Italian Grill in Lavallette, New Jersey. The photo showed chicken tenders served with red and white sauce.

Photo: @livvy_gymnast/ Snapchat

She has been traveling a lot lately, showing off her different summer styles. After spending some time in her hometown, which is Westwood, New Jersey, she posted a photo on her Instagram story saying that she would be traveling to New York.

Dunne rocked a black and white off-corset dress paired with a white Chanel handbag.

“To the big [apple emoji] I go!” Dunne wrote as the caption.

Photo: @livvydunne/Instagram

Last month, Dunne took a vacation trip to San Jose del Cabo, a city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

This year has been quite special for both Dunne and Skene. Dunne won the NCAA championships in April and also featured in the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit issue in May. She is one of the highest-paid college athletes.

Skenes, on the other hand, made his debut in the MLB in May with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has been going strong. In his last game on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, he struck out eight batters while going scoreless across 6 ⅓ innings pitched.

The Cardinal fans were so impressed by his performance that they gave a standing ovation to Skenes.

Skenes currently has an ERA of 2.43 and has struck out 46 hitters in the six games he has played. He currently holds a 3-0 record with a 0.96 WHIP.

Olivia Dunne shows off her softball skills

On Thursday, social media sensation Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to show her softball skills. The video she posted playfully contrasted her elite gymnastic skills with her not-so-refined softball swings.

"that’s too much to ask #gymnastics #softball," Dunne wrote as the caption of the post.

Dunne has been a constant supporter of Skenes since his college days. And maybe she can take a few lessons from her boyfriend to get on top of softball

