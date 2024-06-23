In Photos: Phillies superstar Bryce Harper shares big laughs with country singer Riley Green before concert at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper met with the voice of “There Was This Girl,” Riley Green, at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Green was invited to perform after the series finale between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies won with a scoreline of 12-1 and tied the series.

Before mesmerizing fans, Green took a live batting practice at Harper’s home ballpark. Harper met with the singer before he started his practice session. Green hit a few moon shots and a couple of ground hits.

“Thanks to the @phillies for havin me out to take some cuts today. Put a few in the stands at @citizensbankpark today but Somethin tells me I’m gonna be a little sore tomorrow,” Green wrote on Instagram.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green impressed the veteran first baseman with his performance and gathered compliments.

“He was great,” Harper said of Green’s session. “He got like 12-15 homers and got biceps out, so it’s great. We’re good.”

Bryce Harper and Riley Green at Citizens Bank Park (Image Credit: Riley Green / Instagram)

Harper himself put up a show at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies fans. On Saturday, he went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs and a home run against the D-backs, bringing his stat line to .294/.396/.555 while maintaining a .951 OPS in 71 games. So far, Harper has scored 51 RBIs, 47 runs and 18 home runs this season to lead his team to the top of the National League with a 50-26 record.

Bryce Harper’s adorable daddy-daughter moments at Riley Green’s concert

Following the Phillies' series-tying 12-1 win, Bryce Harper spent some family time during Riley Green’s concert at Citizens Bank Park. Captured and shared by his wife, Kayla Harper, the Phillies star can be seen matching steps with his elder daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth during the live music concert.

“Followed by some postgame daddy daughter dancing,” Kayla wrote in her Instagram story.

Bryce Harper with his daughter at Citizens Bank Park (Image Credit: Kayla Harper)

Bryce and Kayla Harper got engaged in July 2016. After a few months' wait, they exchanged vows in December. The Harper family welcomed its first child, son Krew Aron Harper, in 2019 and then daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth in 2020. In April this year, they welcomed their second baby girl and named her Kamryn Ray Harper.

Bryce Harper has yet to win a World Series ring, and this year he’s on a quest with his team to achieve his goal. They have an eight-game advantage over the second-place Atlanta Braves (42-32) for the NL East pennant and hope to continue their winning streak.