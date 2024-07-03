In Photos: Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes balances summer romance with gf Olivia Dunne alongside impressive performance on field

Pittsburgh Pirates star rookie Paul Skenes has been impressive in finding the right balance between his on and off-field life alongside his girlfriend Olivia Dunne. While inside the diamond, he has impressed not only the home fans but away fans as well, for when he has pitched on the road, he has always found time to spend some quality moments with Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes recently took to his Instagram account to post a series of images showing the precious moments he spent with Olivia Dunne while striking out the best of the best during gamedays for the Pirates. He captioned his post:

"June"

Skenes went 2-0 in five starts through June, which involved three home starts at PNC Park and two on the road, one at Busch Stadium, with the most recent start coming at Truist Park. The Pittsburgh Pirates won three of the five games that Skenes started in June.

Besides tantalizing his fan base with his amazing strike-throwing ability, he spent time with his star gymnast girlfriend.. The duo has enjoyed countless dates, a boat trip on the Allegheny River, and most recently, a Tyler Childers concert in Pittsburgh on Sunday night (June 30, 2024).

The duo have been highly successful in their careers so far and have already turned into one of the most recognized power couples in America. Olivia Dunne became the highest-earning collegiate athlete after signing a NIL deal with Passes.com soon after winning her maiden NCAA championship with the LSU Tigers in April 2024.

Paul Skenes had won the NCAA College World Series title with the Tigers in 2023, soon after which he received a $9.6 million bonus from the Pirates organization after they chose him as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. Skenes has been exemplary with his starts so far in the big leagues and has rushed to a record of 4-0, with a 2.06 ERA, 70 Ks, and 1.03 WHIP.

Paul Skenes will make his next start against the NY Mets on Friday

Paul Skenes will make his tenth start of the campaign in the series opener against the NY Mets on Friday, where he will be up against a highly experienced Luis Severino. This will be Skenes' sixth home start of the campaign.

Olivia Dunne would be eager to cheer him on, as she has done so previously in all of his home starts at PNC Park this season.

