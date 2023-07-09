In Photos: Pirates' Jacob Gonzalez's fiancée, Franchesca Finelli, lets loose in Miami bachelorette party before marriage

Jacob Gonzalez, the talented first baseman at Pittsburgh Pirates, and his fiancée, Franchesca Finelli, recently enjoyed a memorable bachelorette party in the vibrant city of Miami with friends.

Franchesca Finelli, the soon-to-be bride, documented the fun moments on her Instagram story and celebrated her bachelorette with her closest friends.

Franchesca Finelli's Instagram Story

The party provided an opportunity for her to unwind and enjoy herself before the marriage.

With Jacob Gonzalez's recent proposal, he presented Franchesca with a stunning diamond ring, and the couple set out to plan their dream wedding.

Franchesca Finelli was recently seen selecting and picking up her wedding gown.

As they eagerly await their wedding day, the excitement and anticipation surrounding their union are palpable.

Jacob Gonzalez and his career in MLB

Jacob Gonzalez

Jacob Christopher Gonzalez is an American professional baseball first baseman who currently plays in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Gonzalez's baseball journey began during his high school years at Chaparral High School, where he honed his skills and showcased his potential.

In the 2017 MLB Draft, Gonzalez was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the second round, a testament to his talent and promise on the field.

He embarked on his professional career, eager to make a name for himself in the world of baseball.

However, in a twist of fate, Gonzalez's path took a different turn when he was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft in December 2021.

This presented a new opportunity for him to showcase his skills and continue his development within a new organization.

Gonzalez's journey in the world of baseball is also intertwined with a famous name: his father, Luis Gonzalez, a former MLB player himself.

With such a baseball pedigree in his bloodline, Jacob has undoubtedly been inspired and guided by his father's expertise and experience.

As Jacob progresses through his career, his journey serves as a testament to his growth and potential. Fans and baseball enthusiasts eagerly follow his journey, anticipating the impact he will make in the future.

