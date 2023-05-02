In Photos: Rapper Travis Scott gifts Houston Astros players shoes from his Air Jordan 1s collab for winning the World Series

Travis Scott, the world-famous American rapper, recently gifted the Houston Astros some shoes. Not just any pair of shoes but his own limited edition shoes.

Scott, who had partnered with Nike to make his extremely renowned shoes Air Jordan is a Texas native and supports the Astros. He recently gave the team players as well as coaches his famed shoes as a gift. The reason Travis Scott gifted Air Jordan 1 Low Olive shoes to the Astros was because the team won the 2022 World Series.

Travis Scott also gave a note along with the Air Jordans. In the note, he thanked the team, and also went on to say that the team made the city of Houston proud because of their 2022 win. He also wished them luck in winning the 2023 World Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 All the Astros players & coaches received pairs of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low Olive shoes for winning the World Series from Houston-based rapper Travis Scott ( @trvisXX ). All the Astros players & coaches received pairs of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low Olive shoes for winning the World Series from Houston-based rapper Travis Scott (@trvisXX). https://t.co/0HFPjEirdX

This thoughtful gift is sure to have made the Houston Astros extremely happy. The team is currently second in the 2023 MLB division standings.

Fans share their reaction to Trevor Scotts gifting Houston Astros

Fans had a mixed reaction to Travis Scott gifting the Houston Astros his limited edition Air Jordans. While some seemed happy about the heartfelt gift, others outrightly mocked Travis for it.

Those who were happy with this particular interaction wrote about Scott's and the team's relationship in the Twitter thread.

"The team's relationship w this guy is my absolute least favorite thing. He's an unrepentant manslaughterer" said a twitter user.

"YEEAAAH Astros W" said another twitter user.

However, many more Twitter users mocked the occurrence. Some were saying that Travis Scott should have gifted these shoes to the fans instead.

"Oh look!!! More economically esteemed individuals getting free stuff that the common fan has to work hard and sacrifice to pay for!!" said Wes Orton from Twitter.

Wes Orton @4ever0range @MarkBermanFox26 @trvisXX Oh look!!! More economically esteemed individuals getting free stuff that the common fan has to work hard and sacrifice to pay for!! @MarkBermanFox26 @trvisXX Oh look!!! More economically esteemed individuals getting free stuff that the common fan has to work hard and sacrifice to pay for!!

"If he'd given them to the friends and families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, I'd be more impressed. Maybe he did? I don't know." said P. Ridley from Twitter.

p.Ridley @MissusRidley @MarkBermanFox26 @trvisXX If he'd given them to the friends and families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, I'd be more impressed. Maybe he did? I don't know. @MarkBermanFox26 @trvisXX If he'd given them to the friends and families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, I'd be more impressed. Maybe he did? I don't know.

Some more disappointing reactions in the form of gifs.

It seems that Travis Scott can't win in this situation. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros will be playing against the San Francisco Giants on April 3.

Poll : 0 votes