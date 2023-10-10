In Photos: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s $175,000 worth custom BMW X6 Competition featuring his initials 

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has had such a dominant season that even his most ardent detractors cannot deny that he is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP. Now, the outfielder has the chance to do so in style.

A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Ronald Acuna Jr. first came to the Braves on account of a $100,000 signing bonus inked with the Braves in 2014. Nearly a decade later, the 25-year old is worth many multiples of that.

In 2018, Ronald Acuna Jr. broke on to the scene, hitting .293/.366/.552 with 26 home runs and 64 RBIs to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. On account of the strong season, Acuna was given a massive eight-year, $100 million contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Right up there with the 2018 Ronald Acuña Jr grand slam vs. the Dodgers as one of the biggest home runs ever at Truist Park." - Miles Garrett

No stranger to style, Ronald Acuna Jr. made sure to spend his newly netted wealth lavishly. In 2022, the then-24 year old released photos of his BMW X6 model, estimated to be worth some $175,000.

As if that were not flashy enough, the Atlanta Braves icon was sure to emblazon the vehicle with his name and initials in several places. To say that the car is speaks to Acuna's electric personality would be an understatement.

Credit: @Xample

Credit: @Xample

Credit: @Xample

ith the Braves now locked in an NLDS tie with the Philadelphia Phillies, fans have reflected on the historic 2023 campaign for Acuna Jr. In addition to leading the NL in runs (149) and hits (217), Acuna also registered an on-base percentage of .416 and an OPS of 1.012, leading the league in both categories. As if that weren't enough, the owner of the flashy BMW also became the first player to hit 40 home runs and swipe 70 bases, with 41 and 73 respectively.

While the Braves won the 2021 World Series, defeating the Houston Astros, 2023 is different. After suffering a career-threatening in the summer of 2021, Acuna was absent as his team hoisted the World Series trophy. This year, he will be the star of the show.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a perfect example of putting your money where your mouth is

Acuna Jr. is not shy about showing off. Coordinating celebrations, trashtalking opponents, and playing with unmatched passion is part of the game for Acuna. However, his ability to back up his "antics" with skill that is quite literally unmatched elsewhere is beyond unique, and he deserves full credit.