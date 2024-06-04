In Photos: Ryan Pressly's wife Kat takes field at Minute Maid Park to throw ceremonial first pitch to Astros' star husband

On Saturday, the Houston Astros and Minute Maid Park celebrated a Girls Night Out ahead of the game against the Minnesota Twins. To celebrate the occasion, the wives of Mauricio Dubón, Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, Taylor Scott, Kyle Tucker and Dana Brown threw the ceremonial first pitch.

On Monday, Kat, wife of Ryan Pressly, took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the event. She was present with her daughter, Hunter. She also posed with Samantha Tucker, Chelsea Scott, Maria Hader and Nancy Herrera Dubon, who are all significant others of Astros personnel.

Even Kat's mother, Sue Rogers, attended the game and posed with her daughter on the sidelines.

"GNO @ THE BALLPARK 💕⚾️💞" Kat wrote in her caption.

Ryan Pressly and Kat exchanged their vows on Dec. 31, 2019, in Houston. They welcomed their son, Wyatt, in Aug. 2021 and their daughter, Hunter, in Jul. 2022.

Ryan Pressly's wife, Kat, was joined by other Astros' wives and girlfriends ahead of Mother's Day

Ahead of Mother's Day, the Houston Astros' wives and girlfriends, including Kara McCullers, Samatha Tucker, Pam Espada, Lindsey Kessinger, Kat Pressly, Reagan Bregman and Alexandra Rich, attended the Girls Inc. luncheon in the Union Station Lobby at Minute Maid Park.

Ryan Pressly's wife was the chair at the event and spoke about how she manages her kids and husband's grueling 162-game schedule.

Using a personal experience, Kat shared an anecdote of a car seat to exemplify how much the kids and she miss Ryan when he's off pitching for the Astros or during their long road trip plans.

"Ryan came home the other day and we were putting the kids in the car for school and Ryan tried to put Wyatt into his car seat and Wyatt's like, 'No, no, I climb into the car seat on my own now,'" Kat said.

"The hard part is kind of adjusting every time Ryan leaves and then comes back, like I always think about the car seat. Things change."

Despite the juggling schedule where she has to manage her kids going to school and having them attend their dad's game, it's a daunting task. But Kat has a way out.

She said that she brings their kids to Minute Maid Park to attend home games and when they are on the road, the kids get to spend quality time with Ryan in the morning, who also takes them to visit aquariums, parks, museums and the occasional hotel pool party.

