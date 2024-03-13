In Photos: Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly's wife Kat shares playful moments of kids Wyatt & Hunter sunbathing on a fun-filled beach day

While Ryan Pressly and the Houston Astros are preparing for the upcoming regular season, his kids are having fun at Florida beaches.

Recently, his wife, Kat Pressly, took to Instagram to share glimpses of a fun outing with their kids, Wyatt and Hunter, at Jupiter Beach Resort. The kids were seen having fries at the beach, making a beach house using sand and small buckets and enjoying their time with their mother at the seashore.

Kat Pressly's Instagram story

Ryan Pressly tied the knot with Kat on Dec. 31, 2019 in Houston. They are parents to son Wyatt (born in Aug. 2021) and daughter Hunter (Jul. 2022).

Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader's kids are bonding well in preseason

While spring training is much about training and drills, for athletes' families, it's time to get to know new people and help kids find new friends. That applies well to Josh Hader and Ryan Pressly's families.

A couple of weeks ago, both Maria Hader and Kat Pressly took to Instagram to share a moment of their kids, Lucas and Hunter, respectively, painting side by side.

"Cuties," Maria wrote in the caption.

Maria Hader's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Ryan Pressly is preparing for a new role assigned to him by manager Joe Espada. Known for closing the innings for the Astros in recent years, Pressly will now work as a setup pitcher for Josh Hader, who will be the primary closer.

The development follows Hader's signing of a five-year, $95 million contract. Initially surprised, Pressly is happy with the acquisition of Hader, adding that it makes the Astros better.

“Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better,” Pressly said. “He’s hands down one of the best relievers in the game. When you add him to our bullpen, we’re just that much better now.

"I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy I get to share a bullpen with him. It’s going to be a fun time. He seems like a great teammate, and I’m happy to be here with him.”

Both on and off the field, the Pressly and Hader families are bonding well, so more friendly snaps between the two families could be seen soon.

