In Photos: Shohei Ohtani shares a glimpse of preparation as Dodgers star gears for MLB debut against Padres in Seoul

Since Shohei Ohtani signed his record-setting deal with the Dodgers in December, fans have not been able to get enough of him.

Although fans have had glimpses at Ohtani during spring training, they are dying to see the reigning AL MVP in a regular-season situation. Early next week, that opportunity will arrive.

On Mar. 20 and 21, the Los Angeles Dodgers kick off their season a week before every other team. To add to the intrigue, the action will take place in Seoul, marking the first time an MLB game has come to South Korea. Ahead of the series, Ohtani took to Instagram to hype fans up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Good luck, Dodgers! Via Shohei Ohtani IG" - Llyan Vomero

The pair of games against the San Diego Padres will take place at the Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul. Judging from the photos he shared, Ohtani arrived at the 16,744-seat venue a few days ahead of schedule.

Among Ohtani's sleek captures was a video montage that included his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates practicing on the field's surface. Other images included snaps of the locker room, as well other iconography around the stadium relating to the momentous occasion.

The Korea Series is the latest installment in MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's campaign to grow the league's international vocation. Apart from this series between the Padres and Dodgers, the Houston Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies in Mexico in April before the Phillies meet the Mets in London, England, in June.

Expand Tweet

"MLB Seoul Series banners are up! #Padres" - Mark Bartlett

For Shohei Ohtani, the chance to make his debut for the Dodgers so close to home could undoubtedly faciliate attendance by many friends and family members who would not have otherwise be able to make the journey.

Seoul series gives Shohei Ohtani unique opportunity to open up to Asian fans

Pictured with his wife, Mamiko, at the Seoul-Incheon International airport on Mar. 15, the fanfare surrounding Ohtani is already buzzing.

Although large crowds were there to greet Ohtani and his entourage, one fan might be a cut above the rest. Dodgers superfan Jake Lee, the founder of the South Korean Shohei Ohtani fanclub, told Reuters:

"I love him and support him, but I had doubts whether that king of a human being really existed, but now my eyes saw him, so those doubts are gone"

Whatever the results of the upcoming series, it will not be difficult to guess which player will serve as the primary focal point.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.