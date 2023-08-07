In Photos: Trea Turner puts up billboards on streets of Philadelphia to thank fans 

Philadelphia Philles shortstop Trea Turner was overwhelmed to receive a standing ovation from Philadelphia fans during Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

For someone who has spent most of his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies in a slump, the ovation came with a sudden shock and burst of emotions.

Despite having a sluggish game and batting only .236, the crowd of fans continued to cheer for Turner. The following game on Saturday witnessed Turner’s first home run ever since July 8, 2023.

To give back to the fans who showed support towards him during his times of need, Turner put up billboards on the streets of Philadelphia as a gesture to thank the fans. "Thank you, Philly" - the billboards displayed.

Sports anchor John Clark posted a picture of the billboard on his official Twitter page.

Trea Turner’s MLB career

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner acknowledges the crowd after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Turner was selected in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres. However, they traded him to the Washington Nationals in 2015. Turner made his MLB debut as a starting center fielder but later assumed shortstop duties in 2017.

In 2021, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the 2022 season he became a free agent and penned a 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was crowned the MLB All-Star twice. He has hit for the cycles thrice and has tied the MLB record for the most cycles in a career. Turner has led the National League in batting average and in stolen bases twice.

He has bagged a Silver Slugger Award and was a member of the 2019 World Series champions. On the international front, he wears jersey for the United States national team.