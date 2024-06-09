In Photos: Trea Turner & wife Kristen travel to London for Phillies vs. Mets clash despite being placed on IL, visit iconic landmarks post-game

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and his wife Kristen traveled to London as the Mets take on the Phillies for the two-game London Series. While Turner is still working his way back from injury, he was observed taking groundballs and taking live batting practice with his teammates ahead of game 1 at London Stadium on Saturday.

Post-game, Trea Turner went sightseeing with her wife, Kristen Turner, as the duo ventured and toured around some of the most iconic landmarks in London.

Kristen shared multiple images of the duo standing in front of those famous landmarks, including the London Bridge, the London Eye, the Buckingham Palace, the Big Ben, and inside the EPL football club West Ham United's home stadium, which was turned into a ballpark for the London Series.

Trea Turner and Kristen Harabedian met for the first time on the grounds of North Carolina State University when Turner was playing with the NC State Wolfpack baseball team while Kristen was flourishing on the university's women's gymnastics team.

They dated for six years before tying the knot in Washington, D.C., in 2018, when Trea was still playing with the Nationals. The couple was blessed with their first child, a son named Beckham Dash Turner, in 2021, while their second son, Tatum Trea Turner, was born in September 2023.

Turner has missed a month without playing with the Philadelphia Phillies but is now making strides for an effective comeback to play an integral part in the remainder of the 2024 MLB season.

Trea Turner might avoid going on minor league assignment before rejoining the Phillies in 2024

Trea Turner played his last game for the Phillies on May 4, 2024, against the SF Giants. He has a batting average of .343, with two home runs, nine RBIs, and .852 OPS.

While Trea actively took part in pregame training at London Stadium on Saturday, he might not be going on an assignment to the minor league and directly joining the roster once fit.

Manager Rob Thomson was asked whether Turner would avoid going on an assignment, and he said:

"I would think."

Philadelphia will look to ramp up Turner's rehab program with the unit once they come back to America to take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park.

