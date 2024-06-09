In Photos: Trevor Bauer & agent Rachel Luba enjoy gourmet dinner in Mexico while sporting color-coordinated outfits

Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, were spotted enjoying a gourmet dinner in Mexico while sporting color-coordinated outfits on Saturday night. It was an off day for Bauer, as his team, Diablos Rojos del Mexico, will play their next LMB game against the Cotton Growers Union Laguna on Sunday.

Luba and Bauer dined at Vicente Asador de Brasa in Mexico. The duo ate filet mignon, braised steak and creamy truffle corn at the exotic restaurant.

Take a look at the images from Saturday night here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Rachel Luba's story on Instagram

Screenshot of food items ordered and enjoyed by Luba and Trevor Bauer

Bauer, 33, has impressed with his pitching arsenal in the Mexican Baseball League this season. Bauer extended his contract with Diablos on May 25, which will see him stay with the ballclub until the end of the 2024 season.

Trending

Luba has played an integral role in reviving the career of the former Cy Young winner with the Reds in 2020. She helped him seal a deal with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars of the NPB in 2023 after no MLB ballclubs signed the talented RHP.

He impressed in Japan after signing a $4 million deal with the BayStars and headlined the NPB All-Star game in 2023. He recently became the first American-born player to be an All-Star in three baseball leagues: MLB, NPB and LMB.

Luba has been actively making a case for Bauer for a possible MLB return. His recent contract extension with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico has been a testament to his pitching abilities.

Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, reflected on client's extended stay in the LMB

After Trevor Bauer's contract extension with Diablos Rojos del Mexico for the entirety of the 2024 season, his agent Rachel Luba reflected:

"Yeah, Trevor deciding to stay I think just had a lot to do with the fun he's having playing down here.

"It's been a lot of fun, the team he loves, the organization, the Diablos have been amazing to him. He came down just for five games initially, but was really enjoying it. He decided it's not a bad place to be while trying to get back into MLB."

Expand Tweet

While Bauer is still hopeful for a return to the MLB, only time will tell whether any ballclub makes a move for him in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback