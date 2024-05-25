In Photos: Trevor Bauer gets accompanied by agent Rachael Luba to LMB's All-Star gala

With Trevor Bauer cleared to return to the MLB, there were expectations that he might have been signed for a minimum last offseason. However, it seems the clubs were not interested in his services, despite him claiming that he is a better starter and will be a valuable addition for a cheap price.

Bauer, not finding any interest, is now playing in the Mexican Baseball League, also known as the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol, i.e., LMB. Bauer is represented by agent Rachel Luba, who accompanied him to this year's LMB All-Star Gala.

Luba shared a few of her photos, sharing the outfit she is going to wear for the event. She wore an all-black ensemble for the event. In another one of her social media updates, Bauer can be seen interacting with the media and some of her fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rachel Luba's Instagram story

Trevor Bauer agreed on a five game contract with the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the LMB League in April. The contract included an opt-out clause in case an MLB team signs Bauer, upon which he will leave the team.

Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba speaks up against allegations placed by Lindsey Hill

Trevor Bauer last pitched in June 2021, following which he was embroiled in off-field assault allegations placed by Lindsey Hill. It took years for the investigation to complete and it ultimately culminated with the two parties settling.

However, in April, Hill shared some disturbing photos on the internet allegedly showing Bauer and Luba. The photos were taken from Hill's social media account, but they quickly went viral among netizens.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This was followed by Hill claiming that Bauer settled the lawsuit with monetary compensation, indicating it was going to be a failed suit for Bauer.

However, Luba defended her client, stating that the allegations were nothing but a lie.

"Another lie from the first accuser... it just never ends."

The details of the settlement are not known as of now.

However, this is now all behind for Trevor Bauer, who is constantly advocating his way into the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback