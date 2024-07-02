In Photos: Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shows off LMB crew sporting 19k t-shirts in honor of pitcher's newest milestone

Trevor Bauer hasn't played in the MLB for nearly three years, but the former Dodgers pitcher is still delivering the goods from the mound. Bauer accomplished a remarkable milestone for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico last month.

The former Cy Young winner has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons in the Mexican League. While he held the record for most consecutive strikeouts in the league, Bauer notched it up to another level last month.

Against the Guerreros de Oaxaca on June 21, Bauer fanned 19 hitters, setting a league record for most strikeouts in a game and almost registered a perfect game with five hits and one run in 8.2 innings.

To acknowledge the former MLB pitcher's incredible feat, the team rolled out a special shirt with '19k' and Bauer's picture. Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shared a picture of former Diablos Rojos del Mexico player Ivan Terrazas holding the commemorative merchandise.

Former Diablos Rojos del Mexico player Ivan Terrazas (Image source - Rachel Luba's Instagram)

The team's mascot and cheerleaders wore the special shirts in honor of Bauer's achievement.

Diablos Rojos del Mexico's mascot and cheerleaders (Image source - Rachel Luba's Instagram)

Lindsey Hill accuses Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba of violating MLB rules

While Trevor Bauer and his agent Rachel Luba continue to lobby for his return to the MLB, teams have steered clear from making an offer for the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

During the offseason, Bauer offered to take a pay-cut to pitch for an MLB team, but it didn't help his case. The former Cy Young winner has quipped that he's willing to even pitch out of the bullpen for a chance to pitch for a major league team.

Amidst all that, Lindsey Hill, who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault resulting in the pitcher's suspension from MLB, launched an attack aimed at his agent.

"Been receiving and taking in a ton of absolutely insane documentation over the last 24 hours," Hill wrote in her post.

"Most has to do with the proof that Rachel Luba has violated so many MLBPA and MLB rules and regulations over the last couple of years. And this is why he believes no one will sign him and they want to keep fighting."

Hill has been quite vocal in her criticism of Trevor Bauer on social media and has vowed to reveal more information about his agent's malpractices soon.

