In Photos: Tyler Glasnow's family celebrates ace pitcher's bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium

Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from their defeat in the series opener against the Colorado Rockies with a 4-1 win on Saturday. Dodgers ace Glasnow's family was at the Dodger Stadium to cheer for the ace pitcher.

Tyler Glasnow, who was one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Los Angeles Dodgers, wasn't involved in the action for the team's second game of the series on Saturday night, though.

However, his parents Donna and Greg were also at the venue along with Glasnow's girlfriend Meghan Murphy to celebrate the Dodgers star's bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

While all four posed for a picture together at the ballpark, Glasnow's girlfriend Meghan threw from the mound with the Dodgers ace catching the pitch with the mitts on.

Glasnow hails from a family with a sports background as both his father and mother participated in sports during their college years. Glasnow's mother is a retired gymnast, representing Cal State Northridge back in her day, while his father played water polo at the University of Notre Dame.

Tyler Glasnow spills the beans on how he met his girlfriend Meghan Murphy

While Tyler Glasnow's on-field career has got off to a flying start with his new team in LA, the ace shared an interesting tale earlier this month about how he met his girlfriend Meghan Murphy.

In a sitting with fellow Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts for Bleacher Report, Glasnow shared the unheard story during his stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"So I was rehabbing in Tampa, clearly kinda watching the game but kinda looking in the stands," Glasnow said. "Like a normal rehab routine. I was sitting next to Brett Phillips and our camera guy was next to us, she was sitting like, close, front few rows, she kinda looks cute.

Glasnow continued:

"And I asked Will - this is really creepy - 'Will, take your crazy camera and zoom in on her, I just wanna see if she's cute or not.' And he zoomed in and I thought that she was cute so I wrote my number on a ball and I gave it to a bat boy, the bat boy ran it over to her, gave it to her."

While Meghan didn't respond to Glasnow's initial advance, she asked the ace pitcher to text her first after sharing her number on a baseball.

"So she didn't text me or anything and came back the next day, wrote her number on a ball and came up behind the dugout and threw it at me. It was like, 'You text me, I'm not gonna text you.'"

"First time we went to dinner, I was like, sold."

The duo has been dating since then, with Meghan often cheering for the Dodgers star from the stands.

Tyler Glasnow's last outing was against the New York Mets on Tuesday, where the Dodgers ace went seven innings long, striking out eight batters while allowing two runs over two hits.

