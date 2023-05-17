Zack Hample has been at a ton of baseball games over the years collecting baseballs, and he was able to collect a Cedric Mullins home run recently. Hample has been on the receiving end of a curious number of milestones. He's the player who caught Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit, which was a home run.

Often, Hample refuses to give the balls to anyone, even the player they are a milestone for. To his credit, he did return the ball to Rodriguez for a price, but he has developed a bit of a reputation.

When he caught Mullins' long home run, another fan asked him if he would give it to one of the Baltimore Orioles star's biggest fans, Twitch streamer A.J. Rodriguez, a.k.a littlemann17.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Game Day MLB @TheGameDayMLB Zack Hample is back at it again 🤦‍♂️



“I’m the Mullins guy tonight” Zack Hample is back at it again 🤦‍♂️“I’m the Mullins guy tonight” https://t.co/dLOSrrImdi

Hample began acting shifty about the question, stating that he did not know who that was. When the fan said that Rodriguez was "the Mullins guy", as he has become known, Hample responded:

"I'm the Mullins guy tonight."

The streamer was at the game and had even met Mullins beforehand, taking a picture together. Unfortunately, Mullins' ball did not end up with the Rodriguez, who is a Los Angeles Angels fan but has grown fond of the outfielder through MLB the Show 23, which he streams.

Unfortunately, Hample's reputation showed true once again that night.

Cedric Mullins is off to another great start

The Baltimore Orioles have been getting better year by year, with outfielder Cedric Mullins at the center of it. Now, it appears that they've built a legitimate contender around him. The Orioles have sprinted to a 27-15 record, good for second in the AL East.

Cedric Mullins has led the Orioles

Their record is due to a lot of things, but Mullins has unsurprisingly been good once again. Mullins has recorded 1.5 fWAR and has a 126 wRC+, which would be the second highest mark of his career.

He has a slight lead in fWAR for the Orioles and has been their second-best regular hitter. They have this lead over the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays thanks in large part to his services.

Poll : 0 votes