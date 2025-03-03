"Injury is the only thing that's going to stop Paul Skenes" - MLB analyst dissects Cy Young winner’s wicked new cutter and evolution

Paul Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award after being dominant on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in his debut season. He is looking to be even better during the 2025 season and one MLB analyst believes that will be the case.

Jim Memolo of MLB Network discussed Paul Skenes' pitching with the right-hander reportedly adding a new pitch to his arsenal. Memolo believes that Skenes will be more dominant in 2025, and only an injury can slow him down.

"We've had the one year so far. That's going to be the only thing (injury) that derails him right. The stuff is so good that at this point, injury is the only thing that is going to stop Paul Skenes, is what it looks like."

Memolo believes that Skenes dominate if he is healthy. Not only does he have a great fastball, but Skenes is also working on a new pitch.

"By the way, there was some thought that Skenes today might have been unveiling a new cutter to lefty hitters, which was kind of nasty."

Skenes posted an 11-3 record for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2024 season with an impressive ERA of just 1.96. The Pirates were careful with their young star last season, but they will give him a longer leash in 2025.

Paul Skenes Shuts Down Tommy Pham in Spring Training Outing

The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be careful with Paul Skenes during Spring Training, but he still needs to get some work in. Most of his work is going to be done against his teammates, and that was the case early in spring.

In a video posted by Noah Hiles, Pirates beat writer, on Feb. 19, Skenes faced new teammate Tommy Pham in a live batting practice session. Skenes won the battle against the veteran slugger as he showed off his talent on the mound.

The Pirates were cautious with Skenes' workload during his rookie campaign as he often came out of games early. Skenes will be given more freedom in his second year in the major leagues to guide the Pirates to a postseason spot.

