"Insanity. That ball moved from Anaheim to New York" "Holmes looking like his old self again" - MLB fans in awe as New York Yankees' Clay Holmes' 100 mph sinker leaves AL MVP Shohei Ohtani startled

Watching an All-Star pitcher like the New York Yankees' Clay Holmes on the mound is a joy for baseball fans. If he is facing American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, that is an added bonus. The Yankees faced off against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in the final game of a three-game series in Anaheim.

After Gerrit Cole allowed just two runs in seven stellar innings, the Yankees called on Holmes in the eighth. Holmes struck out David Fletcher and finished off Mike Trout on a line drive catch. Next up for Holmes was the Japanese phenom. Clay Holmes was fearless and threw an extraordinary second pitch that left even Ohtani flabbergasted.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



And, Ohtani's face when he looks at the scoreboard to see that was 100mph. Clay Holmes's 100mph Sinker.And, Ohtani's face when he looks at the scoreboard to see that was 100mph. Clay Holmes's 100mph Sinker. And, Ohtani's face when he looks at the scoreboard to see that was 100mph. 😳😂 https://t.co/LzVw3PnsSC

MLB fans went wild for the 100 mph sinker, which is a rarity in baseball. Ohtani could merely marvel at the pitch that started in the inner half of the zone and swung out.

Mr. Sooner @DawgsGoWoof @JasonFlaum @PitchingNinja It’s no one knows baseball anymore. Lol Yea filthy pitch. Looks enticing at first and it being 100, you better make your mind up quick. Very impressive. @JasonFlaum @PitchingNinja It’s no one knows baseball anymore. Lol Yea filthy pitch. Looks enticing at first and it being 100, you better make your mind up quick. Very impressive. https://t.co/ODLlQhol5Z

It's never easy facing an MVP, especially one who pitches as well. Ohtani is the only player who has proven he can hit and pitch at a high level. Not since Babe Ruth have we seen a player equally talented on both offense and defense.

Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1 Holmes looking like his old self again. That sinker to get Ohtani was gross 🤢 Holmes looking like his old self again. That sinker to get Ohtani was gross 🤢 https://t.co/TWdCRngh2i

As a pitcher, Ohtani may be the only hitter who can truly appreciate high-level pitching when he is at the plate. His reaction was worth a thousand words. Holmes' sinker has developed into a work of art.

Clay Holmes is finding his early season form at a critical stage of the season

Clay Holmes and Kyle Higashioka celebrate after defeating the Oakland Athletics 5-3 at Yankee Stadium.

While some fans believe Ohtani was appreciating Holmes' nasty slider, others believe he may have been plotting to add that pitch to his own repertoire. Ohtani himself has a deadly sinker that he often uses as his strikeout pitch.

If Ohtani can somehow manage to replicate Clay Holmes' 100 mph sinker, opposing hitters are in big trouble.

Bruno @BrunoDaCrackRat @Classic_Cards_ @PitchingNinja I pray for those he faces whenever he manages to get his new sinker to 100mph @Classic_Cards_ @PitchingNinja I pray for those he faces whenever he manages to get his new sinker to 100mph

Ohtani's jovial nature and sense of humor are part of the reason he is so loved by fans. Aside from his talent on the field, he is a character off of it. His lighthearted expression toward Holmes in the eighth was just another example of him having fun while on the field.

Los Angeles went on to win the game 3-2 on Wednesday night, but both Ohtani and Holmes had solid outings. Ohtani was 1-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Holmes pitched one scoreless innings and struck out two hitters on 11 pitches.

The New York Yankees are relieved to see Clay Holmes looking like his old self. Since returning from a back injury on August 29, Holmes is yet to give up a hit in two innings and has three strikeouts to his name. With a long list of injuries, the Yankees will need Holmes to contribute at a high level for the remainder of the season.

