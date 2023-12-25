Inside Chase Utley and wife Jennifer's former $4,300,000 three-storeyed penthouse boasting textured wood bar and media room

Chase Utley, the former second baseman of the Philadelphia Phillies, and his wife Jennifer once owned a $4.3 million mansion that was put up for sale in 2013. The couple decided to bid the city farewell after their son Benjamin's birth in 2011.

“For us, it’s getting harder and harder to have a toddler and a dog in the city. We’d love to have a yard for both of them—it would just be easier,” Jennifer said after putting the mansion for sale (via Philadelphia Style Magazine).

After moving to Philadelphia in 2005, they wanted to live in Center City, particularly in Washington Square, where they could enjoy privacy and a slower pace of life.

The Utleys bought the raw space in the property in June 2008 and converted the penthouse and the apartment below it into a three-story home with two terraces and a private elevator.

According to Philadelphia Style Magazine, Jennifer asked for recommendations from friends at her yoga studio. She found Greg Augustine, who designed one of her favorite walls using light-gray blue polished marble.

Augustine designed the house with careful attention to detail. The Bulthaup kitchen is separated from the stairway and features gray riffed oak cabinetry and walnut floors.

The living room has 11-foot ceilings, tailored gray flannel sofas, and a silk hand-knotted rug. The house is filled with windows and has two terraces. The lower floor includes a media room and guest bedrooms.

In the dining room, Augustine installed stone floors and stairs with a custom chandelier made of hundreds of delicate, smoky quartz stones and vintage silk-wrapped bulbs.

The custom walnut table, with a lacquered top and modern chrome legs, seats 12. The walls are covered in grass cloth in a steely blue color. The backdrop is the adjacent terrace, which has views of the city.

The Utleys had adopted two cats, Sugar and Sebastian, while Augustine was working on the house. Jennifer asked the designer to ensure that no animal products were used in the house, as they are avid animal lovers who raised over $45,000 for the Pennsylvania Society to Prevent Animal Cruelty.

Net Worth of Chase Utley

Chase Utley, the Philadelphia Phillies' former star, dedicated 16 years to MLB. He helped his team win the World Series championship in 2008 and was recognized for his exceptional performance with six All-Star nominations. Utley holds an impressive record of 1025 RBIs and 259 home runs, with a batting average of .275/.358/.465 and a .823 OPS.

For his contributions to the Phillies for 13 years, Chase Utley earned nearly $119.2 million. He later signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he played for four seasons and earned approximately $12.4 million. In total, Utley made around $132 million from his successful baseball career.

