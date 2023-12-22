Inside ex-Astros pitcher Woody Williams' former lavish Georgian-style mansion boasting indoor tennis court hitting the market for $3,700,000 

Former Houston Astros pitcher Woody Williams pitched in 14 seasons in the MLB. He played for four teams from 1993 to 2007 and boasts a net worth of $5 million.

Recently, his former Georgian-style home in Fort Bend County went up for sale and is listed at $3.7 million by agent Aida Younis of HAR, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The luxurious abode is situated at 5110 Newpoint Drive in Fresno’s Newpoint Estates subdivision. According to the listing, the mansion is minutes away from Fort Bend Toll Road and 20 minutes from the Galleria. As per Younis, Williams was the home's first owner before selling it to a business family about 10 years ago.

Spanning seven acres and built in 2002, the two-story, the 15,446-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms, each with a bathroom, and six garages. It also has a media room, an indoor basketball and tennis court, and a tile-lined pool.

Moreover, the indoor kitchen, made of marble, has two dishwashers while the outdoor kitchen has a firepit and a barn for horses nearby.

Woody Williams's former mansion in Ford Bent County. (Credit: Aida Younis, Houston Chronicle)

Woody Williams' MLB career

The University of Houston alumnus started his career by pitching in relief for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. On Dec. 12, 1998, he was traded to the San Diego Padres for the right-handed pitcher Joey Hamilton, along with minor leaguers Peter Tucci and Carlos Almanzar.

With the Padres, Woody Williams was the starting pitcher, going 8-8 with an ERA of 4.97 across 23 starts. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Ray Lankford on Aug. 2, 2001, and finished 7-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts, getting selected for the 2003 All-Star Game.

He spent the next two seasons (2005–06) with the Padres before signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Astros ahead of the 2007 season. However, dismal performances in 2007 led to his release by the Astros, ending his playing career.

