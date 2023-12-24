Inside ex-Dodger Nomar Garciaparra and wife Mia Hamm's $2,200,000 Manhattan Beach mansion where luxury meets coastal charm with fireside master suite

Former MLB star Nomar Garciaparra and his wife, Olympic gold-medalist soccer player Mia Hamm, have purchased a luxurious home in Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles, for $2.2 million.

The property was listed by Kelly Dube of Aloha Real Estate, while the buyers were represented by Patricia Haught of Real Estate West. The house was previously sold for $2.7 million a decade ago and was put up for sale again in January for $2.599 million.

The two-story house, which was built in 2004, has an East Coast style with white-trimmed casement windows, overhanging eaves and beige shingles on the front facade. There are steps leading up to a powder blue-hued front door.

The house spans roughly 4,450 square feet and boasts a formal entry that leads to a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings and a paneled fireplace. It also has French doors off the living room open to a street-facing balcony.

Extra living spaces include an eat-in kitchen with a center island, a family room, an office/bonus room, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms. On top of these, there is a two-car garage located at the front of the house.

Net Worths of Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra

Nomar Garciaparra, 43, played for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland A's. He won the American League batting title twice and was selected for six all-star teams during his 14-year career. Since 2014, he has been working as a baseball analyst for SportsNet LA.

During his eight-year tenure with the Red Sox, Garciaparra received a salary of almost $42.3 million. For his six seasons of service with the Cubs, Dodgers and Athletics, he earned nearly $39.5 million, which brings his total net worth to approximately $82 million.

Mia Hamm, a 44-year-old former soccer player, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. She won gold at the 1996 and 2004 Summer Games. Hamm also won two World Cup championships and received the FIFA World Player of the Year award twice.

She is a role model for the new generation and has a net worth of $40 million as of 2023. Hamm represented the United States women’s national team from 1987 to 2004, with a total of 275 appearances and 158 goals.

