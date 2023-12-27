Inside Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz's former $5,200,000 Georgia mansion, a complete paradise with a baseball field

Over his 21 years pitching in MLB, John Smoltz's reputation as a starter was nearly as strong as his recognition as a reliever. The Michigan-born right-hander remains the only player in MLB history to have 200 wins and 150 saves.

In 2002, John Smoltz constructed a home on a 19-acre site on the outskirts of Atlanta. The 10-bed, 10-bath home is equipped with a "Gentleman's Study," which appears to double as a deluxe place to watch some sports.

Outside, the property boasts a small baseball field and putting green. It also has a small pond with fish and a pool to enjoy during those hot Georgia afternoons.

Exterior view of the home

Dining Room

One of the many living rooms

The lavish exterior features

In 2019, Smoltz listed his former home for $5.5 million.

Although drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 1985, Smoltz made his MLB debut with the Braves in 1988. In his second season on the Braves' rotation, Smoltz went 12-11 with a 2.94 ERA to win the first All-Star appearance of his career.

Over the 1990s, Smoltz solidified his role as a starter on one of baseball's best rotations. Alongside fellow arms Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, John Smoltz helped the Braves win ten straight NL East titles, as well as the 1995 World Series. Additionally, 1996 saw Smoltz lead the league in wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched to win the NL Cy Young Award.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Smoltz began to pitch out of the Atlanta Braves bullpen starting in 2001. At the end of that season, Smoltz inked a three-year, $30 million deal, which likely set the stage for one of the biggest projects of the pitcher's life.

In 2009, Smoltz finally left the Braves after two decades. Opting to go to the Boston Red Sox, Smoltz was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals mid-season and soon retired.

John Smoltz remains one of the wisest voices when it comes to pitching

Since his retirement, Smoltz has remained a key voice within the baseball community, often appearing on various podcasts, panels, and outlets to share his pitching knowledge with the world.

In 2020, Smoltz discussed the pitching approach and explained how to pitch for a player like Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, who loves to pull.

“If a batter is looking to pull, you pitch him inside. So, they hit above the ball and ground out. If they are trying to pull the ball, throw an outside fastball,” Smoltz said (via Sports Broadcast Journal).

