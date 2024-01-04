Inside 'Mad Dog' Greg Maddux and wife Kathy's $2,100,000 San Diego mansion, a vintage coastal retreat with rooftop deck offering panoramic ocean views

Also known as 'Mad Dog,' Greg Maddux played 23 seasons in the MLB and is well known for his stints with the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves. He won the World Series with the Braves in 1995.

The 57-year-old has amassed a net worth of $70 million through player salaries, endorsement deals and real estate investments. Among those properties, there's a $2.1 million San Diego mansion, built in 1965 and bought by Maddux in 2017. The luxurious abode has an expansive roof deck offering panoramic ocean views.

Spanning 1,915 square feet, the mansion has two family rooms, two master bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 1,500-square-foot roof overlook is accessible from the top room and one of the master suites.

Greg Maddux's mansion in San Diego

Maddux is married to Kathy and has two children: Paige Maddux (born Dec. 9, 1993) and Chase Maddux (born Apr. 19, 1997).

Greg Maddux's Hall of Fame baseball career

Not many pitchers could even come close to what Greg Maddux has accomplished in his 23-year big league career. The right-handed pitcher won 355 games with an ERA of 3.16 and 3,371 strikeouts.

The Hall of Famer played for the Chicago Cubs (1986–1992, 2004–2006), Atlanta Braves (1993–2003), Los Angeles Dodgers (2006, 2008) and the San Diego Padres (2007–2008).

He earned eight All-Star selections, a World Series title, four Cy Young Awards and 18 Gold Glove Awards. Moreover, he was a three-time NL win leader (1992, 1994, 1995) and a four-time MLB ERA leader (1993–1995, 1998).

His impressive stints with the Braves and the Cubs had the clubs retire his No. 31 jersey and enshrine him in their Hall of Fame.

After retiring in 2008, Maddux was hired as an assistant to then-Cubs GM Jim Hendry and looked over pitching development within the club. Maddux left the Cubs for the Texas Rangers for the 2012 season, where his brother Mike was the pitching coach.

In 2013, he was announced the pitching coach of Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. On Feb. 2, 2016, he was hired by the Dodgers as a special assistant to Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations.

Maddux was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

