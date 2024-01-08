Inside San Francisco Giants' $992,000,000 Oracle Park, a majestic stadium with panoramic bay and city skyline view

Oracle Park is home to the San Francisco Giants, one of the more successful Major League teams since the turn of the century. Apart from the entertaining baseball action, fans are treated to a stunning view of the San Francisco Bay at the arena.

Former businessman Peter Magowan started putting the pieces in place for Oracle Park. He proposed a 42,000-seat stadium to the ballot box in 1996 to replace the team's former home, Candlestick Park.

Construction for the Giants' new and improved ballpark began in 1997, and it started hosting games by the fall of 2000. It was only the second MLB stadium constructed without public funds, after the Dodgers stadium, at the time.

It originally opened as the Pacific Bell Park, changed to SBC Park in 2003, and was later renamed the AT&T Park in 2006 before software company Oracle bought the naming rights in 2019.

Regarded as one of the most beautiful ballparks in the country, Oracle Park, worth $992 million, is laced with several modern amenities, providing a special experience to Giants fans.

The renowned McCovey Cove, named after the Hall of Famer and beloved Giants legend Willie McCovey, beyond the right-field wall provides an extra layer of entertainment for fans.

A group of home fans, 'McCovey Cove kayakers,' are often seen parading the Cove to retrieve the homerun balls.

Apart from the scenic view that makes for an otherworldly experience for fans, Oracle Park is doing its due diligence as it looks to give back to the environment. It has partnered with Nuveen to donate 22 trees at the end of the season for every home run hit by a Giants player.

However, baseball isn't the only sport that has found a home at Oracle Park, as it has hosted several other sports in recent history. The famed destination has hosted many friendly soccer games, featuring renowned clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus among others.

Known as the AT&T Park at the time, it also hosted the seventh edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Jul. 2018. Recently, the Monster Jam returned to Oracle Park after nearly a decade, adding to the versatility of San Francisco's crown jewel.

Giants have had their moments of glory at Oracle Park

Although former Giants slugger Barry Bonds has cut a controversial figure since retirement, Oracle Park got a mention in the history books because of the former MLB star.

Bonds broke the iconic Babe Ruth's home run record on May 28, 2006, becoming the outright home run record holder after surpassing Hank Aaron's record at Oracle Park.

The move to the modern ballpark has also brought a bit of good fortune for the franchise, as the Giants have won three World Series titles since its inception.

