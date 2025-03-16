Insider boldly predicts 35 HR season for Red Sox 1B Triston Casas after Spring Training fireworks

The Boston Red Sox will be a team to watch in the 2025 season, as they have spent plenty of money this offseason. The Red Sox will need players like Triston Casas to perform well, even though he isn't a big name on this roster.

On Saturday, MLB insider Jared Carrabis predicted a breakout year for Casas, who impressed with a home run during Spring Training.

"Sign me up for a 35 homer, 120 RBI season for Triston Casas," Carrabis tweeted.

Casas made his MLB debut in 2022, but he has never been a regular player for the Red Sox. The slugging first baseman hit 24 home runs in the 2023 season but didn't show much power in 2024.

The Red Sox are counting on players like Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers to lead the offense, but they could take the next step if Casas were to turn into a power threat. The Red Sox finished the 2024 season with a record of 81-81, missing out on the postseason again.

Red Sox's top prospects make big splash at Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox do not have one of the deepest farm systems in the league, but they do have impact talent at the Triple-A level. Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer are considered the "Big 3" in the minor league system, and those three all homered during the Spring Breakout game.

Red Sox senior director of player development Brian Abraham commented on the top prospects.

“A couple of guys in big league camp, some guys coming over from the (Dominican Republic) for the first time, A-ball all the way up to Triple-A, so to be able to play on the same team is pretty cool,” Abraham told Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

“And obviously under the lights, in front of a lot of fans, on TV, those opportunities don’t come around too often when you’re in the minor leagues. So it’s really special, really awesome opportunity that Major League Baseball has provided us.”

Anthony, Campbell, Mayer and Triston Casas will look for a big season in 2025.

