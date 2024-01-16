International Baseball Prospects 2024: Ranking top 10 signings ft. Jose Perdomo & Fernando Cruz 

In a flurry of international prospect signings, the landscape of Major League Baseball’s future talent pool is taking shape. The latest buzz surrounds the top signings of the 2024 class, featuring standout talents like Jose Perdomo and Fernando Cruz.

International baseball prospect Jose Perdomo signs $5 million deal

Leading the pack is Jose Perdomo, a 17-year-old shortstop from Venezuela, who has inked a deal with the Atlanta Braves for an impressive $5 million. Perdomo, ranked as the No. 3 international prospect by MLB, is lauded for his exceptional hitting prowess.

Described as "one of the purest hitters in the class," Perdomo’s ability to make hard contact and drive pitches to all fields has scouts singing his praises. With a good feel for the strike zone and an impressive bat-to-ball skill set, Perdomo is poised to make waves in the Braves organization.

Fernando Cruz inks $4 million bonus

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs secured the talents of Dominican shortstop Fernando Cruz with a notable $4 million deal. Cruz, a 17-year-old right-handed batter, is ranked as the No. 3 prospect among international players. His signing is part of a broader trend, with at least 38 Dominican prospects inking deals on a busy day for international signings. Cruz’s impressive skills at shortstop, coupled with his batting prowess, make him a promising addition to the Cubs’ farm system.

A look into the top 10 international baseball prospects’ bonuses:

PLAYER TEAM BONUS Leo DeVries San Diego Padres $4.2 million Paulino Santana Texas Rangers $1.2 million Jose Perdomo Atlanta Braves $5 million Fernando Cruz Chicago Cubs $4 million Adolfo Sanchez Cincinnati Reds $2.7 million Yovanni Rodriguez New York Mets $2.85 million Dawel Joseph Seattle Mariners $3 million Daiber De Los Santos Minnesota Twins $1.9 million Kennew Blanco N/A N/A Adriel Radney Arizona Diamondbacks $1.85 million

The flurry of signings reflects the ongoing commitment of MLB teams to invest in young, international talent. With millions of dollars being poured into securing the future stars of the game, the competition for top prospects is fierce. These signings also highlight the global nature of baseball talent, with players hailing from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic making a significant impact on the international stage.

As the 2024 season approaches, the baseball world eagerly awaits the development of these young talents. With names like Jose Perdomo and Fernando Cruz making headlines, the future of the sports seems bright, promising an influx of fresh talent that could shape the landscape of Major League Baseball for years to come.

