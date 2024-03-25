"Ippei is Jesse Pinkman confirmed" - MLB fans react hilariously to opening day hype video starring 'Breaking Bad' actor Bryan Cranston

The MLB is building the hype for domestic opening day. Wednesday sees the 2024 MLB season kicking off for all teams after the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened the campaign in South Korea, and the excitement is building for fans and players alike.

The league released a hype video starring "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston, which they captioned:

"Dream with no limits. #OpeningDay"

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many joking about the league's top trending topic, a betting scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Fans react to Bryan Cranston's opening day hype video

The developing scandal that fans are referring to has the potential to rock the baseball world.

MLB open investigation into Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani to address situation

The Dodgers entered the 2024 MLB season with sky-high expectations and the last thing they needed were distractions. After a successful Seoul Series, albeit with concerns surrounding new pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's readiness for the majors, another storyline threatens to derail their season.

Before Game 2 in Seoul, it was announced that Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara had been let go by the team, and the details are murky. A federal investigation into a Californian bookmaking operation unearthed Ohtani's name, and soon after Mizuhara gave two contradictory interviews to ESPN.

In the first, he stated that Ohtani had paid off his debts for him, although he had no idea at the time Mizuhara had been gambling. The next day, Mizuhara backtracked, saying Ohtani had not transferred any money nor had any knowledge of the situation period.

Ohtani's legal representatives allege the Dodgers star has been the victim of theft and the MLB has announced it has begun an investigation into the matter via the following statement:

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media. Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter.”

Shohei Ohtani is expected to address the matter on Monday, and it will be interesting to hear what he has to say.

