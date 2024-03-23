Shohei Ohtani & wife Mamiko Tanaka's homecoming from Seoul marred as MLB opens investigation into Ippei Mizuhara's gambling allegations

After signing a $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani has been in the headlines daily. Aside from the contract, the deferrals of which have been a talking point for many, the Japanese superstar has helped the Dodgers recruit some big names and then made headlines with his marriage.

When the Dodgers landed in South Korea for the Seoul Series, the main storyline was his wife's identity being made public (Mamiko Tanaka), and everyone wanting to learn more about her.

Come the end of the Seoul Series and Ohtani and his now-former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, are the subject of not just discussion, but investigations by the MLB and the authorities.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka are back in the US following the Dodgers' 1-1 start to the season against the San Diego Padres. The couple will be looking to focus on their daily lives and for Ohtani, the 2024 season.

The MLB announced yesterday that it was opening an investigation into the gambling allegations involving Mizuhara, but Ohtani is not at this stage expected to face consequences. A statement from the league said the following:

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media. Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter.”

Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers dismiss Ippei Mizuhara amid gambling and theft allegations

The Los Angeles Times began investigating Shohei Ohtani after his name appeared in a federal investigation involving a bookmaking operation in California. They reported that Ippei Mizuhara had placed bets with the operation, and while he maintains he never placed bets on baseball games, the situation between the Dodgers and the interpreter was untenable.

“The Dodgers are aware of media reports and are gathering information,” a team spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “The team can confirm that interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been terminated. The team has no further comment at this time.”

If Mizuhara is found to have bet on baseball games, this violates the MLB's policy on gambling. While that might not seem to matter much now with him no longer a Dodgers employee, the investigation will probe into whether Ohtani knew about the situation, as well as the Dodgers organization.

Mizuhara initially told ESPN that Ohtani had paid off his $4.5 million debts for him, but then recanted that story the next day. Berk Brettler, the legal firm that represents Ohtani, then released a statement saying Ohtani had been the victim of theft.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities."

While Mizuhara says he is ready to accept the consequences for his actions, the authorities and the MLB will arrive at their own conclusions as to what that might be.

