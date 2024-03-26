"Ippei has been stealing money from my account" - Shohei Ohtani denies involvement in betting scandal during press conference

Shohei Ohtani finally addressed the controversies surrounding his former translator, Ippei Mizuhara. On Monday, Ohtani spoke to the press for the first time since allegations of betting and theft were filed against Mizuhara.

The Japanese superstar’s name was also rumored to be involved, but he denied any connection in a recent press conference.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies,” Ohtani said through a new interpreter, Will Ireton (via SNY).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“On a personal note. I’m very sad and shocked that someone who I’ve trusted has done this,” he added.

Reportedly, wire transfers of at least $4.5 million were made through Ohtani’s bank account to an illegal bookmaking operation. Ohtani said he never gambled on sports and didn’t instruct Mizuhara to send money to any bookmaker.

According to Ohtani's legal team, the Dodgers star was ‘the victim of massive theft."

Ohtani learned about the issue on March 20 after the Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres in South Korea. He mentioned that his lawyers handled the legal matters and assured his full cooperation with the investigations.

Shohei Ohtani has known Ippei Mizuhara since his days with the Nippon-Ham fighters in Japan. He moved to the US in 2018 and Mizuhara has been with him since then.

Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this offseason. He is not expected to pitch this season and will play at the DH spot.

Shohei Ohtani to keep swinging amid ongoing investigation

Shohei Ohtani has not been accused of gambling or any such practices so far, which could have led to a lifetime ban from the sport.

Last week, Ippei Mizuhara stated that the three-time All-star didn't place any bets himself and had no part in it. Ohtani is expected to continue playing with the Dodgers.

The MLB itself is looking into the matter. According to ESPN, MLB investigators have spoken with federal prosecutors and are free to proceed.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.