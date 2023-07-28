Is Aaron Judge playing today? Yankee captain's return status and injury update

Aaron Judge is back! According to the New York Post, the New York Yankees captain is expected to be activated from the 10-day IL prior to Friday night's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

At the time of this writing, there has yet to be an official statement declaring Aaron Judge's return to the lineup for Friday's game, it appears that this will be the case. After being out of the lineup since June 3rd, the reigning American League MVP's return is imminent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gerrit Cole on the Bump, Aaron Judge coming back, this is what dreams are made of. LETS GO!!" - @Cantguardflipp

Judge's return could not have come at a more important time for the New York Yankees as the club is on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Friday night's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles will see the Bronx Bombers taking on the AL East leaders in one of their most important games in the past few weeks.

Although the Yankees sit eight games behind the Baltimore Orioles, they are still above .500 with a 54-48 record. If Judge can help spark the lowly Yankees offense, it could be enough to secure a postseason birth.

JPABaseball  @JpaBaseball



#Yankees #AaronJudge #NewYork Aaron Judge will make his return to the MLB tonight against the Orioles in Baltimore. The 1st Place team against the Last Place team….

"Aaron Judge will make his return to the MLB tonight against the Orioles in Baltimore. The 1st Place team against the Last Place team….‼️ #Yankees #AaronJudge #NewYork" - @JpaBaseball

Last season, Judge secured the first MVP Award of his career after setting a new American League single-season home run record by crushing 62 home runs. His home run total surpassed that of former New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris, whose 61 home runs were the record since 1961.

Aaron Judge's return to the New York Yankees lineup could spark the club to become buyers at the trade deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is less than a week away and the New York Yankees approach may have changed with the announcement that Judge is set to return. Now, in the wake of the news, General Manager Brian Cashman is reportedly set to make several additions before the trade deadline in order to make the best team possible.

Several of the hottest names in trade rumors have been linked to the Yankees, including Jordan Hicks of the St. Louis Cardinals as the Bronx Bombers are looking to improve their bullpen.

"The Yankees are interested in acquiring Cardinals flamethrower Jordan Hicks, per @dgoold" - @TalkinYanks