"Is she actually good at gymnastics?" "You don’t have a job" - Olivia Dunne's Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot sparks fan backlash

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the LSU Tigers, has secured a spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list. At just 21 years old, she holds the title of the highest-paid female college athlete. Dunne has become the most followed college athlete globally, accumulating a massive social media following across different platforms.

During the 2021 season, she became the highest-paid female college athlete in the NCAA when the organization allowed college student-athletes to accept sponsorships through the Name, Image and Likeness policy. According to Forbes, Dunne's estimated earnings are $2.3 million. Her Forbes bio describes her as "one of the faces of college sports" in the NIL era.

Dunne won All-American honors in bars as a freshman at LSU in 2021. The Tigers finished fourth in the NCAA championships last season, when Dunne was a junior.

The 21-year-old posted a picture from the Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot on Instagram.

Many people congratulated her, but some questioned her potential and left mean comments.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Kate Douglass made to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list alongside Olivia Dunne

Sha'Carri Richardson, and Kate Douglass have made their mark on the 30 Under 30 North American Sports list alongside Olivia Dunne.

Richardson showcased exceptional athletic prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, securing two gold medals in the 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay, as well as a bronze in the 200.

Kate Douglass earned her spot on the list by becoming the first person to win three individual national titles in three different strokes as a Division I swimmer. She also clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and garnered nine medals between the 2022 and 2023 world championships. Her Forbes bio highlights one of the most dominant collegiate careers in any sport.

